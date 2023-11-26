Sevilla has to face a new and crucial European day. For the fifth date of the group stage they will have to visit PSV’s Sánchez Pizjuán, the Dutch team is currently second in the group. Below we leave you with Sevilla’s possible lineup to face this match:
BY: MARKO DIMITROVIC – The Serbian goalkeeper is the one chosen to guard Sevilla’s goal in this crucial confrontation. His ability to make impressive saves and his experience in European competitions are fundamental to the team’s defensive security.
LI: ADRIÁ PEDROSA – He has earned a place in the starting team due to his solid defensive performance and his ability to join the attack. His speed and ability to cross the ball make him a valuable asset for Sevilla.
DFC: SERGIO RAMOS – The legendary Spanish defender brings experience and leadership to Sevilla’s defense. His ability to read the game and his ability in individual duels are invaluable to the team.
DFC: LOIC BADÉ – You have impressed everyone with your maturity on the field. Despite his age, he has a great ability to anticipate plays and disrupt rival attacks.
LH: JUANLU SÁNCHEZ – Juanlu Sánchez, the Spanish right back, completes Sevilla’s defensive line. His ability to defend and his ability to join the attack provide balance to the team.
MCD: DJIBRIL SOW – Acts as a defensive pivot in the center of the field. His ability to recover balls and his tactical intelligence are essential to cut off the rival’s advances.
DCM: JOAN JORDAN – Your ability to distribute the ball and your vision of the game are essential to create scoring opportunities.
MCO: IVAN RAKITIC – The experienced Croatian midfielder brings creativity and experience to the team. His ability to score from outside the box and his precision in passing are valuable assets for Sevilla.
MD: DODI LUKEBAKIO – Dodi Lukebakio, the Belgian winger, is a threat on the right wing with his speed and dribbling. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses can create scoring opportunities for Sevilla.
MY: LUCAS OCAMPOS – Known for his dribbling ability and his ability to score goals. His presence on the left wing adds depth to Sevilla’s attack.
DC: MARIANO DÍAZ – The Dominican striker is in charge of leading Sevilla’s attack line. His ability to finish plays and his scoring instinct can be crucial in piercing PSV’s defense.
This is what Sevilla’s lineup would look like on the field (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Dimitrovic
Defenses: Adriá Pedrosa, Sergio Ramos, Badé, Juanlu
Midfielders: Sow, Joan Jordán, Rakitic, Lukebakio, Ocampos
Forwards: Mariano
