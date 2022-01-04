Real Madrid has achieved such an advantage in the League during the first part of the season that even stumbling their biggest rivals they still follow a world of whites, or at least Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona are still far from the lead since Ancelotti’s team they are immediately behind Sevilla just five points behind and with one game less than Madrid.
The Lopetegui team can be a very important judge in the championship, especially when it comes to defining the Champions League spots, but from there to contesting the league title against Madrid there is a difference. Sevilla is a good team, built to be among the top four and performing well. But his candidacy for the title does not depend so much on his performance but on what Real Madrid does. If Madrid is once again that serious team of the last months that carried out its matches suffering at times and at other times with greater comfort, then Sevilla will be lowered since Madrid is designed to fight for all the titles from start to finish and forced to do it while Sevilla did not. If LaLiga goes to more than 80 points, as it seems that it will go according to forecasts, Sevilla’s options will fall. But if Madrid scores points like it did against Elche or the other day in Getafe then the fight for first place will be more open.
For now, Sevilla must be taken into account because they are second to five points and they are an uncomfortable rival for Madrid who can put pressure on them and that is not pleasant for any team, but the season is very long and the most difficult part remains. There are many circumstances that can make Lopetegui’s team hang down from the fight or that Madrid start to lose points and have the Sevilla players stuck until the last day. That said, Real Madrid is still the number one candidate to be La Liga champion and Sevilla is the only one who can argue with the title, unless there is a complete twist of the script. Even so, the seriousness of the Sevilla alternative will be seen from March.
