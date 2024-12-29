

12/29/2024



Updated at 8:08 p.m.





With their children’s teams, Sevilla and Betis met this Monday in the grand final of the LaLiga FC Futures tournament in which the two under 13 teams measured their strength after having managed to eliminate both Barcelona and Real Madrid, who They were surpassed by two Sevillian clubs. The expected final appointment had been very level practically until half an hour into the appointment, which is when David Rose twice and Óliver Toledano in third place defeated Betis emphatically (3-0), with the Sevilla team being proclaimed champions of this new edition of the tournament for the first time after obtaining runners-up on two occasions. Although in view of the institutional and sporting relationship that survives between the two clubs, the result was the least important, since all the youngest players and their coaching staff gave a true example of Sevillania on the pitch. living the derby with passion and respect despite the defeat that in this case fell in favor of those from Nervión.

It is first remembered that it was the Verdiblancos who knocked the Madrid team out of the tournament in the previous round of the semi-finals thanks to the goals of Marcos Gallego and Selu (2-1), while the Nervionense team led by Víctor Feijoo defeated the Blaugrana thanks to a goal from David Rosa and goals from Pablo Báñez and Miranda (2-3).

It was David Rosa precisely who managed to unevent the clash when he left several Green and White youth players and ended up finishing the ball, very low, impossible for the Betis under 13 goalkeeper, leaving the eternal rival in Maspalomas very affected, who was already unable to react despite because coach Álex López Cambriles tried to do it from the sidelines. It was the third goal from one of the most outstanding boys from the Utrera road, the number ‘9’ of this Sevilla that had been putting an advantage in Gran Canaria. But the fourth would end up coming to his personal account, putting the finishing touch as best footballer in LaLiga FC Futures.

The minute mark almost reached the 29th when the Betic team gave everything they had to get the tie, but they would only find a new success from David Rosa in a high recovery on the edge of the area in which the Sevilla player took advantage of a rebound, clever , and does a half volley almost on the ground to make it 2-0 in Maspalomas. The madness would be total for Sevilla in another attack by the red and white, when the best footballer in the final, Rosa, passed; It is Óliver Toledano who ends up finishing off the Heliopolitans with a shot inside the area very close to the top corner. All the youth players shook hands beyond victory and defeat and demonstrated the sportsmanship that should prevail in the Seville derby regardless of the age it is played.