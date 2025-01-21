



He Seville During these market hours, he remains focused on finding the economic solution to bring into his team that striker who has been waiting for so long. Garcia Pimienta. The Brazilian Alerrandro It is the first option, although as was the case with Juninho (already presented with the Flamengo), the financial situation forces us to fight at a disadvantage with competitors, as is now the case. CSKA as for the signing of the second Brazilian striker in whom those from Nervión were interested in January. It is not only convincing the footballer, but also the club that owns his rights, who see it as more advantageous to sell him to Russia than to the capital of Andalusia. For everything to fit perfectly, it is a priority to release the other forward from the squad that the coaching staff and the club itself stopped counting on months ago: Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian has had proposals for weeks and has not decided. He is convinced to leave, but his final decision has not been made.

Such is the commitment of Sevilla when it comes to getting rid of Iheanacho, who in his best moment within the daily work, with great training sessions in the Sports City, even demonstrating that he would be there for a second chance, Garcia Pimienta He has a clear lens that cannot offer him more opportunities. Let the forward not be confused about the general interest of Sevilla with his departure. And that by Saturday he has lost Isaac Romero by sanction. Well, if the African arrives on that date still as a Sevilla player, it will not be the solution chosen by Pimienta either. Iheanacho must come out. Sevilla really needs him to leave.

Even more so if in the end other, much more juicy sales such as that of Badéwhere the market noise is far ahead of the firm proposals by the French central defender. By Iheanacho Yes there are serious proposals for him. He Panathinaikosas reported Reliefis one of the clubs that have contacted their surroundings. He’s not the only one. The ex of Leicester He wants to keep those two years signed with Sevilla for the same amounts. It’s what you ask for. In Nervión they should only leave the door open for him to leave and not return. A breach of contract, no assignment. The countdown to Iheanacho’s departure from Sevilla has already begun.