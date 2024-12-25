The Sevilla club toasts to wish happy holidays to its fans with an image with the president and the coaches and captains of the men’s and women’s teams



Updated at 10:36 a.m.





He Sevilla FC has congratulated Christmas through an image that has been published on the official social media profiles of the Nervión club in the last few hours. In it you can see a toast from several important elements of the entity such as the president, José María del Nido Carrascoaccompanied by the captains of the men’s and women’s teams, with special prominence for Jesus Navas.

In this way, Sevilla points out in a statement that “the president of Sevilla FC, José María del Nido Carrasco, accompanied by the coaches of the first men’s and women’s teams of the entity, Xavier García Pimienta and David Losada, in addition to the first two captains of each team, Jesús Navas and Nemanja Gudelj and Esther Sullastres and Eva Llamas, toasted in a Sevilla style to wish happy holidays and a prosperous new year.”

«Wishing a great closing of 2024, with the farewell ceremony of the legend of Nervión, Jesús Navas, and a great entry for 2025 with the upcoming matches, everyone raised the cup for the good wishes and dreams of Sevilla FC. “Merry Christmas, Sevillistas!” says the letter with which the Nervión club accompanies its Christmas greetings.