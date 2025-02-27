



He Brazilian market He closes this February 28 and Sevilla sees how another door closes to his attempt at economic recovery, which is slower than expected and necessary. Because from Brazil they have not stopped insisting on the possibility of Repatriate the central of the Nervión Mariao set with a assignment until the end of its season, which is in December, so that Sevilla would have saved the five million gross that the defender of accounts charges that tries to clean up for forced marches. The ball has been at all times on the player’s roof, who not only knows the situation of the entity (the entire costume is conscious), but also knew that club and coach were aligned to produce their march. He didn’t want directly. Has closed the door. He only opened the possibility to leave and with an equal or better contract that he charges in Nervión. An impossible business.

Because the Flamengo has really been interested in having Mariao as assigned. He had even approached the amount of paying the entire salary cost of the player for 12 months. Sevilla saw the almost round operation, staying only with that amortization pending paying after signing from the Galatasaray in 2022. However, Marcao has been blunt. It does not move from nerve to have to return when your loan expires. He is comfortable in the city and continues to think that he will have options for the rest of the course. At least the injuries are respecting him, a circumstance of which they cannot boast too many of his classmates. Nevertheless, García Pimienta He is not counting on him. He even plays ahead Ramón MartínezCentral of Sevilla Atlético. Not leaving for Brazil, we will have to see the coach’s determination now, who has forced that machine as with Iheanacho or Susosome cases that resolved differently.

The coach wants to support the club in this type of operations, hoping that in the next markets can be invested with better tino to improve the workfor Sánchez-Pizjuán It has already happened.

What makes this state of anger clear in Sevilla is that Marcao situation It must be resolved sooner rather than later. None of the coaches who have had nervous in three years have had him. First were the injuries and now they are those cable crosses in the grass, always playing to the limit, which suppose a damage to the team. Pepper does not lose one more piece for the final stretch. Over there he breathes. Although the Seville does keep an immovable expense.