The new stage of the Spanish artistic swimming team He has not been able to start better for the three Sevillians who are part of it. Two medals won in the World Cup test that has been held this weekend in Paris. Alisa Ozhogina and Marina García (Sincro Sevilla) They achieved gold as a technical team and Aurora Lázaro (Commercial Circle), Silver in a mixed duo.

Ozhogina and García They completed A great exercise Together with the rest of their companions to be imposed with 273.70 points, so they exceeded by a wide margin to Japan, second with 257.27. Marina García completed her performance with a twelfth place in a technical duo Next to Mireia Hernández.

Gold in the World Cup in Paris in the Technical Final by team! Spain closes its participation with six medals after this collective success. pic.twitter.com/1tjkruqp1i – Tedeport (@teledporte) March 1, 2025

Celti Chords

Lazarus went to the second step of the podium in Mixed duo With Jordi Cáceres. A total of 170.21 points achieved this couple in an exercise that completed the chords of the centenary anthem of the centenary Celta de Vigo.