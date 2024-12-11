12/11/2024



Updated at 11:18 a.m.





He Sevilla FC He is having his second training session of the week in the sports city with his mind set on next Saturday’s game against the Celtic of Vigo. A session in which he has been present again Sambi Lokongawho did not play against Atlético de Madrid due to muscle overload in the adductor. However, the Belgian is now available for García Pimienta ahead of the match corresponding to matchday 17 of LaLiga EA Sports. The starting team from last Sunday has also been working with the group, since yesterday the vast majority of the players who started against the Atlético de Madrid He performed recovery exercises in the gym.

In the absences section, Ejuke, Nianzou and Pedrosa They were the only casualties this cold morning in the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city. García Pimienta’s men are aware of the importance of winning this weekend at home, because in addition to the necessary three points, it is about Jesús Navas’ last game in Nervión. The entire group wants to give this joy to the captain, who faces his last two games as a professional player. Precisely, the man from the palace trained this Wednesday like one more and he is confident that his physique will give him enough to enjoy minutes against Giráldez’s team.

Completing the group at García Pimienta’s disposal have also been the youth players García Pascual, Castrín and Ramón Martínez.