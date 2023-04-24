With Rafa Mir’s goal and En-Nesyri’s winning goal in the 94th minute, the Bianconeri’s next opponent in the Europa League won their third consecutive victory in the league

Sevilla took a liking to it. A goal by En-Nesyri in the 94th minute gave Mendilibar’s team their third consecutive victory after those against Valencia and Manchester United, 2-1 at Villarreal and sixth useful result. The third change of coach is proving to be incredibly successful, a real catharsis. Many substitutions for Sevilla, a good Suso, an assist and a post, and morale continues to rise.

NINE CHANGES — After the feat with Manchester United that brought Sevilla to the semifinal against Juventus Mendilibar has chosen a massive turnover: of the starters on the pitch on Thursday in the Europa League, only Badé in defense and Rakitic in midfield have been confirmed. Nine changes, including the goalkeeper, with this line-up: Dmitrovic in goal, Montiel, Nianzou, Badé and Alex Telles in defence, Pape Gueye and Rakitic in between, ahead of them Suso, Oliver Torres and Bryan Gil with Rafa Mir as centre-forward. Therefore, there are few valid references for Allegri, which is normal given that two midweek rounds are scheduled in the Liga in the next 10 days. See also 10 curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Polish national team: a team dissolved by the war

GREAT START — Sevilla started very well by taking control of the game and coming close to the net with a lob from Rakitic, and then with three more oversized chances. On 27′ a fine save by Pepe Reina from a left footed shot by Suso, in an excellent evening.

THE ADVANTAGE — The goal arrived in the 34th minute: an incredible mistake by Parejo in Villarreal’s offensive trocar, the ball stolen by Suso who runs and cuts for Rafa Mir who burns Pepe Reina with a diagonal right-footed shot at the seven from the near post. Sixth goal of the season, fourth in La Liga, the first since January for a player who hadn’t played in La Liga for two months and who celebrated angrily.

THE ANSWER — Sevilla let go and Villarreal had three great chances through Terrats and Lo Celso, who first inspired his team-mate and then twice missed the opposing posts. The Yellow Submarine equalized in the 45th minute but Jackson’s goal was disallowed by the Var for offside. Before the break, another blaze, when a cross from Suso from the right finished its run on the opposite post. See also Juventus investigation: club, acted in compliance with laws and regulations

THE EQUAL — The second half opened with a wasted opportunity by Jackson, a great save by Dmtitrovic on Chukwueze and on the corner resulting in a draw by Pau Torres canceled by the referee who then changed his mind on the monitor.

CHANGES — En-Nesyri and Ocampos replaced Rafa Mir and Bryan Gil, then Fernando for Pape Gueye and in the 80th minute Lamela and Jesus Navas for Suso and Alex telles. Sevilla gradually faded away accusing the European effort and it was Villarreal who came close to doubling with just two shots from Capoue, deflected by Dmitrovic, and Parejo, just high.

THE FINAL DIVE — Sevilla improved with Lamela and in a match that remained very open until the end, Jesus Navas came close to scoring, Fernando played his penalty on a shot from Baena and in the 94th minute, fourth of 5 minutes of added time, En-Nesyri, already decisive with United, he gave the three points to Sevilla: for the Moroccan header with a spectacular jump from a corner kick by Rakitic. Then there was still time for a last goal sill error by Cuenca for the possible draw. Breathless. And with Sevilla in confidence: the team went to embrace each other and jump under the curve. See also Genoa, team immediately on the pitch to prepare for the away game in Ascoli

