Sevilla won the 2022/2023 Europa League on penalties against Roma

Spanish “Sevilla” won the Europa League season 2022/2023. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the decisive meeting, held in Budapest at the Puskas Arena stadium, the team turned out to be stronger than the Italian Roma in the post-match penalty shootout. In regular time, the first goal in the 34th minute was scored by the midfielder of the Romans, Paulo Dybala. Sevilla equalized in the 55th minute thanks to an own goal from defender Gianluca Mancini.

In the semi-finals, Sevilla knocked out Juventus Turin, and Roma knocked out the German Bayer.

The Spanish club has updated its own record by winning the trophy for the seventh time in its history. Twice Sevilla won the UEFA Cup, and after changing the format of the tournament in 2009, they won five more times.

The Europa League is the second most important club tournament in the Old World after the Champions League. The winner of the Champions League will be determined in the final match on June 10. It will play the Italian “Inter” and the English “Manchester City”.