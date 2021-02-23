Sevilla joins the fight for the title. By date 24 of LaLiga, he beat Osasuna 2 to 0 as a visitor and climbed to third place in the standings, beating Messi’s Barcelona, ​​which on Sunday had drawn against Cádiz at the Camp Nou.

A great goal by Diego Carlos He headed 1-0, after a cross from Jordan. Those from Pamplona, ​​although they showed a good version of the game, were not up to the strength of the premises, at least in the first half.

In the second half, Sevilla put on intensity and after a good pressure at the exit of the premises, Luuk De Jong scored the 2-0 almost at the start. Jonathan Calleri entered at 20 of that stage for the locals and Papu Gómez played the last ten for the Sevillians. Remember: Lucas Ocampos is injured.

The Seville he will see Barcelona face to face at the Sánchez Pizjuán next Saturday. For its part, Osasuna is located 13th in the table, but look closely at the relegation zone, since it is only four points from Elche.