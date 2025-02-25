



To the Seville The victory in the last sigh escaped on Monday. The team of García Pimienta He won 1-0 and in the discount the Majorca found the goal of the tie (1-1) thanks to Martin Valjent. In this way, the Balearic team prevented Sevilla from managing to link two victories consecutively for the first time in the season. He Leganés and the Real Valladolidwith the Nervions, they are the only first clubs that have not chained two triumphs in a row.

Sevilla adds Eight victories So far in LaLiga and every time he has managed to get one, he has not been able to be victorious in the later game. Now, before Rayo Vallecano next Saturday from 4:15 pm, García Pimienta’s team will seek to start managing a new attempt that would have the following proof the demanding visit to the Royal Society.

Not to add six points in a row has penalized Sevilla when trying to step forward in the classification. The other clubs that have not achieved two victories in a row occupy the lower part of the table. So much so that Real Valladolid is the Colista, who has barely won four games in 25 days for five of the Leganés.