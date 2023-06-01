After a real wear and tear, Seville finally grabbed the Europa League again. Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibañez missed in the penalty shootout on behalf of AS Roma. Montiel decided the match just like before the World Cup final.

Seville celebrated big. The Spaniards also stepped off the field as winners in the eighth final of the Europa League. Gonzalo Montiel also missed on behalf of Sevilla, but the Argentinian who decided the World Cup final was allowed to try again because keeper Rui Patricio had come off his line too early. And the second attempt was a hit and the loot was in.

It also quickly became too much for José Luis Mendilibar. Before half time, the Sevilla coach saw AS Roma’s bench screeching for a penalty for Tammy Abraham. Moments later, the entire bench stormed towards the sideline again because Lorenzo Pellegrini did not receive a penalty kick from referee Antony Taylor, but a yellow card. And then moments later the entire Roman bench stormed to the fourth official because Gianluca Mancini would have been pushed by a header from Lucas Ocampos.



And to think that Mendilibar also knew exactly what to expect because the Spanish trainer had of course seen the images of AS Roma against Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen. The quartet that fell against AS Roma this season was united after the elimination: AS Roma is not afraid to conjure up the ugliest to survive.

The fact that Mendilibar soon couldn’t take it anymore, of course had to do with the backlog. Bryan Cristante captured the ball, Gianluca Mancini played the ball straight to Paulo Dybala and the Argentinian world champion immediately struck face to face with keeper Bounou of Sevilla: 1-0.

Disappointment at Georginio Wijnaldum after the lost final. ©AFP



A deficit against a Jose Mourinho team is usually fatal. The Portuguese smiled broadly in the run-up to the final battle in Hungary when it was once again mentioned that he had not lost one of the five finals he experienced as a coach. On the other hand, Sevilla managed to strike seven times in the finals of the Europa League.

Leonarde Spinazzola’s first chance was made harmless by Bounou, the keeper of the Moroccan team. But Dybala did strike. Ivan Rakitic almost did something back before the break, but the effort of the experienced Croat landed on the post next to Rui Patricio. See also Oscar winner: electronic pioneer Vangelis is dead

Former PSV player Karim Rekik with the Europa League trophy. © REUTERS



AS Roma, who already won the Conference League last season after a final battle in Tirana against Feyenoord, had to bow to the Spaniards shortly after the break. Mancini unluckily worked the ball behind his own keeper Rui Patricio after a tight cross from Jesus Navas. The Italian defender was made difficult to get rid of by Ocampos, the attacker who went for bacon and beans at Ajax, but was able to play a European final in the same season.

After the equalizer, it became a compelling fight in Hungary for the second cup in European football. With Georginio Wijnaldum for Dybala after more than an hour of play. The Rotterdammer mainly had to go backwards because Sevilla came out much better after the break than before the break. The Spaniards were awarded a penalty fifteen minutes from time when Ibañez appeared to hit Ocampos’ foot, but referee Antony Taylor canceled that decision after reviewing the footage.

It was extended in Hungary, where Karim Rekik had now come within the lines at Seville. Chris Smalling hit the crossbar on behalf of AS Roma, but eventually a necessary penalty shootout followed after a match with no less than twelve yellow cards. Sevilla won that series and celebrated. See also The race against the clock of the October 12 hospital to finish the largest civil work in Spain

Just like in the World Cup final, the Argentinian Gonzalo Montiel made the winning. © AP







