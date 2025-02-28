The Sevillista rival this Saturday, the Ray Vallecanocome back with problems when making goal. The franjirrojo team has failed to score in its last two games of LaLiga against Villarreal and Barcelona, ​​and maintains its locker in 27 goals achieved in the 25 days played. Those of Iñigo Pérez know that they will have to break this drought if they want to get revenue before a Seville FC that travels to Vallecas for the points.

In fact, the ray is the least scorer of the first seven classifieds of LaLiga EA Sports. The franjirrojo team has only managed to score two goals in its last four games: Leganés, Valladolid, FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF. In any case, in the first two he managed to score and took the victory by the minimum, with what Know how to make your few targets well.

Rayist strikers, as is the case in Sevilla FC, do not have large scoring figures. Randy Ntenka and Sergio Camelo add three goals each, being the second -line men who are contributing the most. In this sense, it should be noted that the Maximum scorer of the team, Jorge de Frutos, he will not play against Sevilla FC by sanctionlike the injured IYes palazón.

It is not that Sevilla FC walks much better than lightning in the scorer section. Pepper men add up in LaLiga 32 goals In favor of the moment, five more than the franjirrojo set, while its front center, Isaac Romero, accumulates three goals in the regularity tournament, such as Ntenka and Camel.