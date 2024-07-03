Ansu Fati is a special case within FC Barcelona. It is no secret that the player has talent, he has shown it since the beginning of his career, but his physical condition is far from being the best. Despite his short 22 years, the Spaniard has suffered a series of serious injuries that have slowed down the projection he seemed to have on the field. Now, the culé team does not rule out giving the winger continuity in the squad, although Sevilla can change these plans.
The newspaper Sport Sevilla are confident that Ansu’s quality is not lost, it is just stored, and if this is the case, the club is ready to sit down at the table with Barcelona in order to negotiate a loan. The Sevillians hope that the Catalans will be open to the move once the market opens with force, that is, after the start of the preseason, days before the end of the national team competitions both in Europe and in America.
Sevilla have already contacted the player’s entourage to communicate their desire to welcome him into the squad for at least a year. That being the case, the player’s response is clear: before making any decision to leave, he wants to start working with Flick to find out whether or not the German can count on him throughout the season. It will be then when it will be decided whether or not Ansu goes on loan to the Andalusian team, who will have to pay 100% of the player’s salary.
