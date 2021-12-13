It has been a complex season for Sevilla: between low levels and too many injuries, their squad has not responded as expected. To date, they look a little less competitive than at the beginning of the season and Lopetegui will look for solutions in the winter market to face the second half of the cycle in the best possible way.
The coach wants reinforcements that improve the internal competition in the team and that can fill the gaps that they have lived until today, which is why, in Seville they already value their first signing for the month of January, it is the Mexican Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona.
The taste of the Spanish strategist for the Porto player’s football is no secret to anyone and it was known that the Andalusians would seek his signature as a free agent for next season, however, he would have decided to advance the landing of Corona and want him to join the team in January, therefore, they are willing to buy the letter from ‘Tecatito’, expecting greater condescension from Porto than that shown by the dragons in the summer market.
