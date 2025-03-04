The next game will be measured at Reale Arena to Real Sociedad After that they will receive Athletic, they will visit Betis and play, already in April, against Atlético de Madrid at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán



He Seville FCafter two days of loaf, he will return to training on Tuesday 19.00 hours to start preparing your next league envy in the field of Real Sociedad, set for the Sunday, March 9 at … 21.00 hours In Anoeta and for which García Pimienta Wait for the cause of the Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokonga.

The visit to the Imanol box is the next stop of a hard month of March with demanding matches for those of Nervión. And after the clash against the team Txuriurdinit will be to receive another of the Basque sets, the Athletic Clubon Sunday 16 at 16.15 at Sánchez-Pizjuán, just before the Selections stop.

The hard month of March of the Sevillists will close nothing less than with the derby against the Betis In the Benito Villamarín to receive later, already in the first week of April, to the Atlético de Madrid of Cholo Simeone. There is, therefore, a steep section for the hosts of García Pimienta, which in this particular ‘Tourmalet’ of March will surely define their chances of grabbing or not a more ambitious challenge this course than that of mere permanence.











