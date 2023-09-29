Friday, September 29, 2023, 18:07



The ‘Negreira case’ continues to take its toll on Barça’s reputation and antagonize the Catalan entity with other First Division clubs. Sevilla announced this Friday afternoon that there will be no institutional representation of the people of Seville tonight at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium after it became known on Thursday that the judge investigating the ‘Negreira Case’ decided to charge the Barcelona Football Club, as a person legal, as well as the former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu, for a possible crime of bribery on account of the “consummated” payments over 18 years to José María Enríquez Negreira while he was vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

Following Judge Joaquín Aguirre’s order, Sevilla has released a harsh statement in which it shows its “total indignation and rejection of the practices carried out by the former leaders of FC Barcelona accused of the ‘Negreira case'” and “rejects the behavior of the Barça club during the periods in which these crimes were supposedly committed.

For this reason, argues the entity chaired by José Castro, “Sevilla FC has suspended the protocol acts corresponding to the League match this Friday, September 29 between the Barça club and Sevilla FC, and announces the absence of representation in the box.” from the Montjuic stadium.

Sevilla expresses its “deepest respect for Barcelona members and subscribers, as well as for its current employees and leaders who work daily at FC Barcelona and who are indirectly involved in this cause” and “shows its respect for Spanish justice, the presumption of innocence and for the decisions that could be made in any sense in the relevant courts, as well as in the corresponding sanctioning bodies”, trusting that “for the good of the competition all responsibilities will be cleared up” in the biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football.