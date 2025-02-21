The Madrid team has not attended the request of the Nervión entity to have a higher number of locations





He Rayo Vallecano – Sevilla FC It will be one of the games of day 26 in the First Division. Meeting planned at the Vallecas Stadium for Saturday, March 1 from 16.15 and for which the Nervión entity will not have the number minimum of tickets at home.

Sevilla has exposed through a statement that has requested from Rayo Vallecano a higher number of tickets to be able to distribute them among their fans, but the Madrid club He has not attended such a request.

In this way, not having the minimum number of regular tickets, Sevilla will not be drawn for them. Rayo will only yield 143 locations, which the Entity of Nervión will distribute among the groups that usually move to the matches that the Sevilla team plays as a visitor.