

12/18/2024



Updated at 10:42 a.m.





He Seville He is clear about his objective for the lead in the winter market. He has set his eyes and interest on Brazilian Juninho of Qarabag and there are already open negotiations with the Azeri club. Evidently, from Baku they want to sell one of their great references in January and they have already placed the bandage before the wound. They have been publicly inflexible, claiming that they cannot get rid of the striker in the middle of the season. Sevilla made a first proposal close to two millionknowing that it was the first step to sit down and negotiate. They are clear that their own Juninho did not expect an opportunity like this at this point in his career and now they know that it is the turn of the scorer to be the one to take the step with his current club to communicate his unwavering desire to play for Sevilla. It is one of the legs of the current negotiation. The other, that the Sevillistas raise their offer somewhat. Victor Orta He knows how far he can go. The striker’s salary will not be inconvenientsince with the amortization of its transfer, it would be even less than that of Iheanacho (in the average salary of Sevilla). The League limit is very much in mind.

Those four million of surplus departure from Ocamposbetween 20% of the capital gain from his transfer and the 60% that he released from his salary, do not yet have an owner, since the signing of Ruben Vargas Negotiations continue, without having yet reached an agreement with the Augsburg. There is currently no room for both, as long as Víctor Orta is not able to place any of the players that Sevilla has on the market. It is clear that the departure of Iheanacho, with a poster in leagues such as Turkey, is a priority. That he releases a significant part or all of what remains to be collected this season and that it can be reinvested in Sevilla’s new forward.

The bet on Juninhothey recognize in Nervión, is risky, although they also know that they cannot access another market in the first leagues, so an unknown person, despite his 28 yearsif he shines at the Sánchez-Pizjuán he could still have a future sale. The club and its Sports Management know that they have erred with Iheanacho. His cost is acceptable and his two-year contract means that he cannot castle in a position of not leaving under any circumstances. Sevilla wants to make him see that his progression cannot continue dressed in white. Juninho is the goal. Between the rise of the proposal to Qarabag and the desire of the Brazilian, pushing to leave, they hope that he will become the ‘9’ of the second round.