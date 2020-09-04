Sevilla starts the countdown to start their preseason. This Sunday the players and coaching staff are scheduled to pass the mandatory tests, to start individualized training a day later at the facilities of the Ciudad Deportiva de la Carretera de Utrera. In addition, the club announced that the preseason rally will take place in San Pedro del Pinatar between September 12 and 18.

In this way, Sevilla will prepare at the Pinatar Arena facilities for the European Super Cup that will be played against Bayern Munich in Budapest on the 24th. That match will be the first official match for Sevilla this season, although the team will play before two friendlies against Levante and Athletic Club.

It has not been easy for Sevilla to be able to close preseason friendlies, since when the team concentrates, the competition between First and Second will have already started. The solution that has been chosen is to face Levante and Athletic, taking advantage of the fact that both teams have postponed their matches on the second day because they face Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona respectively, teams that will start LaLiga on the third day, as well. than Sevilla.