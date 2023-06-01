Just as there are teams that were born with the star to win league titles in their local tournaments that participate (Bayern Munich, Paris S.G. and Manchester City) and others to win trophies from La Orejona, (real Madrid), Spain’s Sevilla who beat Italy’s Roma on penalties, were born to be the dominant UEFA Cup champions.

The Spaniards reached their seventh Cup, to take an advantage of four over their closest pursuers and confirmed in this circuit that there is no one who can stop them, at a very good competitive level, but curiously something happens to them in their Spanish tournament and in the Championswho cannot show the same power that he has on this European circuit.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican Jesús Tecatito Corona plays for Sevilla, but he cannot be considered champion of the UEFA Cupbecause due to being injured he was not registered with the team for this edition.

The other interesting detail of this intense clash is that Jose Mourinho technical director of La Loba, he lost his first final in a European competition, after adding five titles.

DOWN. All Mexican soccer fans should be pleased that more compatriots are looking for a better future in Europebut it also feels ugly, when he himself descends to the second division as happened with Espanyol in the tournament in Spain against César Montes.

The panorama becomes sadder, because the nickname Cachorro Montes is one of the great prospects of the Mexican team for the 2026 World Cup.

We want Montes to be saved by another European club from the first division and not go to the second, because that would not help him at all to improve his competitive level.

The career of Johan Vázquez is following the same style, who already needs to give a stretch in Italian football, where he has spent more time, descending to second with each passing season.

I SUCK IT. We already had a while since we had to see a play as funny as the one we saw on Tuesday’s day of the 65 years and over tournament.

It turns out that in the second half of the clash between the Greens and cougars, the whistling Sergio Chino Sobrevilla, got in the way of Luis García, player of the Greens and he accidentally put his foot in it and the Nazarene ended up spinning on the grass and obviously the action caused laughter among the fans present. The good thing was that Sobrevilla was able to get up and conclude the duel with dignity.

REFLECTION: A wish does not change anything, but nevertheless a decision with your action changes everything.