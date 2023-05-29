Next Wednesday, May 31, both Sevilla and AS Roma will fight to win the Europa League. Those trained by Mendilibar will seek to win their seventh European title of this nature while the team trained by José Mourinho, the man from the finals, will try to win a new title in a row with the Italian team after winning the Conference last season League
Today we will show you the players who will not be able to be in this important event of the season for both squads.
Below are injured and suspended players from Seville and Rome:
marked
The Brazilian who arrived at Sevilla this year has spent more time in the Seville club’s infirmary. He was injured again due to muscular problems. He won’t be available until early July, meaning he’s missing the rest of the season.
Nianzou
The injury of Sevilla’s young French central defender is unknown, but everything indicates that he will not enter Mendilibar’s squad for this important game of the season.
There are two Sevilla players who do not have the license to play in the Europa League and therefore will not be called up for this commitment. Neither Tecatito Corona nor Pape Gueye will play against Juventus. In addition, Marcos Acuña will not be present in this match either since he has to serve a suspension after being sent off in the match against Juventus.
kumbulla
Injured until next season. Kumbulla was injured in the match between the Roman team against AC Milan, a match in which he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
karsdrop
Apart from having his ups and downs with José Mourinho, he will no longer wear the Roma shirt this season. The Dutchman underwent surgery on his meniscus and will be out until the end of the season.
rui patrick
The Portuguese goalkeeper arrives as a doubt for Wednesday’s final against Sevilla because he suffers from physical problems.
Nemanja Matic
Another player who comes into the match as a doubt is the veteran Serbian midfielder. Nemanja Matic, like Rui Patricio, suffers from physical problems that could keep him out of the final on Wednesday.
For this match, José Mourinho will not lose any player due to sanctions.
