Sevilla hosts Real Madrid as soon as they return from the national team break in a vital match for both in La Liga 2023/24. The locals have a new coach in a complicated situation, since Real Madrid arrives like a roller after losing only one game all season. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
Where is Sevilla vs Real Madrid played?
Date: Saturday October 21
Place: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Hour: 16:15 Spain, 11:15 Argentina, 08:15 Mexico.
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
HBO Max
How can you watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
PSV
|
2-2 draw
|
Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
Defeat 1-0
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
5-1 victory
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
4-0 victory
|
The league
|
Naples
|
Victory 2-3
|
Champions League
|
Girona
|
Victory 0-3
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
Defeat 3-1
|
The league
Sevilla reaches the tenth matchday of the League in a situation similar to that of last season. The team is not fully fueled, and with 2 victories in 8 days they have decided to dismiss Mendilibar. At the moment they can’t finish seeing that team that swept the Europa League last season, and they hope to revive that spark with the new coach.
Real Madrid is experiencing a completely different situation. Despite a tough defeat against Atlético de Madrid, the team has won the rest of its games, being the leader of La Liga and its group in the Champions League. Bellingham’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air for Madrid, which has scored goals in its last two league games.
Seville: Nyland; Jesús Navas, Badé, Ramos, Acuña; Sow, Gudelj, Rakitic; Suso, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.
Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran García; Tchouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, Valverde; Vinicius, Joselu.
Sevilla 1-3 Real Madrid. Real Madrid is currently at a level within reach of very few, and Sevilla makes its debut with Diego Alonso on the bench in a really complicated test for the team.
