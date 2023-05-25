Sevilla receives Real Madrid for matchday 37 of La Liga after the puncture against Elche, and they do so knowing that if they get 6 points between the two remaining games of the season they could enter the Conference for next season. For its part, Real Madrid continues to play for second place in the standings with Atlético de Madrid and by winning the two remaining games they secure that position. Here we leave all the necessary information about the game:
In which stadium is Sevilla vs Real Madrid played?
City: Seville
Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Date: Saturday May 27
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. Spain, 12:00 p.m. Mexico, 3:00 p.m. Argentina
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN La Liga
live streaming:DAZN
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Elche
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
2-1 win
|
europa league
|
Real Valladolid
|
0-3 win
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
1-1 draw
|
europa league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 loss
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
4-0 loss
|
Champions League
|
Getafe
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
|
Seville
|
Tie
|
real Madrid
|
0
|
1
|
4
Sevilla’s winning streak has been halted in recent games, but part of it is due to the fact that they played for the Europa League final. Sevilla comes to Saturday’s game with several casualties due to suspension. Pape Gueye saw the red card in the match against Elche, and the yellow to Jesus Navas It is his fifth in the competition, which leaves him one game out.
Real Madrid now have practically nothing at stake, except for second place against their neighbor Atlético de Madrid. Ancelotti will not have any casualties for this day’s game, but he worries about the physical condition of Benzema after the stomp he received in the match against Rayo Vallecano. The French striker ended up receiving 5 points on the cut and may not play on Saturday.
Seville: Bond; Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj, Telles; Rakitic, Gueye, Lamela, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; In-Nesyri.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.
Seville 1-2 Real Madrid
