Welcome to an exciting duel on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. Sevilla, with their glorious history and rising talent, take on the challenging RC Lens. This match promises technical prowess, tactical strategies and relentless competition in the quest for a crucial victory on the European stage. With Champions League fervor in the air, prepare for an intense and exciting showdown. The show is about to begin!
In which stadium is Sevilla vs RC Lens played?
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Date: September 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Sevilla vs RC Lens on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Sevilla vs RC Lens on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Sevilla vs RC Lens on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
More news about the Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
4-3D
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
1(5-4)1
|
European Super Cup
|
Girona
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Metz
|
0-1D
|
Ligue 1
|
Monaco
|
3-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
PSG
|
3-1D
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Rennais
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
3-2D
|
Ligue 1
In the confrontation between Sevilla and RC Lens on the first day of the Champions League, both teams will have to face significant absences. On Sevilla’s part, the injuries to Marcos Acuña and Nianzou pose a challenge in defense. Acuna will miss action until the end of September due to a muscle injury, while Nianzou He is also out due to a biceps femoris muscle injury. On the other hand, the RC Lens has David Costa with a dislocated shoulder and will be absent until the end of October 2023.
Seville: Dmitrovic; Jesús Navas, Ramos, Loïc Badé, Pedrosa; Ivan Rakitic, Sow; Suso, Óliver Torres, Ocampos; En-Nesyri.
Lens: Samba; Abdukodir Khusanov, Kevin Danso, Gradit; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Thomasson, Deiver Machado; Fulgini, Florian Sotoca; Elye Wahi
Sevilla 3-0 Lens
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Sevilla #Lens #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply