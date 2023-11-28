Seville and PSV Eindhoven They face each other this Wednesday, November 29, on Matchday 5 of the Group Stage of the UEFA champions league. The duel will be held at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. The Nervionenses They are last of the B Group with just two points, while the Farmers They are seconds with five.
The Andalusians have just lost 2-1 against the Real society in The leaguewith which he is fifteenth in the table with twelve points, while in his last match of the Champions They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenalwhich for now leads the sector with nine units.
On the other hand, the Dutch come from beating 0-3 at Twente in the Eridivisie, where they are leaders with 39 points. Already with respect to the Championsin his last match he hit the Lens for the minimum of Luuk de Jongalthough for now the French team also has five units.
When? Wednesday, November 29
Place: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Schedule: 11:45 a.m. (Mexico), 6:45 p.m. (Spain), 2:45 p.m. (Argentina), 12:45 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: TNT Sports (Mexico), LaLiga TV Bar (Spain), ESPN (Colombia)
streaming: HBO Max (Mexico), Star+ (Argentina and Colombia) Movistar+
Due to the poor results obtained by the team, the leaders have begun to move in the market. For now, the managers have decided to give the Uruguayan coach a little more margin Diego Alonsowho in fact plays a lot this Wednesday against PSV, since if he did not win any possibility of dreaming of qualifying would escape him. If the Uruguayan does not manage to stabilize things, they will have to sign their third coach of the season.
In fact, the newspaper BRAND It was announced that the Andalusian club had already approached a helmsman, however, he refused them. Nothing strange seeing the terrible moment the team is going through. Marcelino García Toralstrategist of the Villarrealstated publicly that he rejected the Seville just a few weeks ago. Diego Alonsowho replaced José Luis Mendilibar in October, he has only achieved four points in five days of The leaguewithout being able to add a victory, and has lost both games of the Championswinning only Quintanar in the Copa del Rey.
Goalie: Marko Dmitrovic
Defenses: Sergio Ramos, Loïc Badé, Adria Pedrosa, Jesús Navas
Midfielders: Boubakary Soumaré, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic
Forwards: Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Dodi Lukébakio
Substitutes: Tanguy Nianzou, Rafa Mir, Óliver Torres, Federico Gattoni, Adnan Januzaj, Joan Jordán, Marcos Acuña, Mariano Díaz, Alberto Flores, Juanlu Sánchez, Enrique Salas, Djibril Sow
Coach Peter Bosz He is very satisfied with the Belgian’s current game Johan Bakayoko. The winger is currently decisive in the scheme and is responsible for the goals and assists, however, the helmsman believes that he can still give more.
“If we look at his physique and see how technical he is. I always check if his ball handling is good. He is threatening one-on-one and has a good cross, but he is still not good enough. Everything can really be better with him. Johan still has a lot to learn, but that’s no problem when you’re twenty. He’s already come incredibly far, but he has to do even better.”declared the strategist.
Added to this, bosz He hopes that his pupil will not rush to leave the club if a good offer arrives. Last summer, Bakayoko opted for a longer stay with the Farmersdespite the interest of the Premier League.
Goalie: Walter Benitez
Defenses: Olivier Boscagli, André Ramalho, Sergiño Dest, Jordan Teze
Midfielders: Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten
Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Hirving Lozano, Johan Bakayoko
Substitutes: Shurandy Sambo, Noa Lang, Ismael Saibari, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Patrick van Aanholt, Isaac Babadi, Yorbe Vertessen, Armando Obispo, Joel Drommel, Boy Waterman, Mauro Júnior
Sevilla 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
