On Wednesday, August 16, one of the most anticipated matches on the European football calendar will take place: the final of the European Super Cup. On this occasion, two highly renowned teams with a successful record in continental competitions will face each other. On the one hand, Manchester City, brand new champion of the UEFA Champions League, will seek to add another title to its record and consolidate itself as one of the most powerful clubs in Europe. On the other hand, Sevilla, renowned for their dominance in the Europa League, will try to prove themselves and take the trophy home once again. This clash promises emotions, talent and top-level football that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
They have faced each other four times with a clear dominance of the skyblue team:
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
erling haaland, the young Norwegian striker, is Manchester City’s main offensive reference. His physical power, speed and goalscoring ability make him a constant threat to opposing defences. Haaland has an innate instinct to find the goal and his ability to get open and finish plays makes him a key player for his team. His presence in the opponent’s box and his ability to create danger in any situation make him a real headache for defenders.
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)
On the other hand, Ivan Rakitic He is an experienced Croatian midfielder who brings quality, vision of the game and experience to Sevilla. His ability to distribute the ball, his tactical intelligence and his ability to control the pace of the game make him a key player in midfield. Rakitic has a great ability to create scoring opportunities and his ability to lead his team at key moments makes him a decisive player. His vision of the game and his precision in passing are outstanding qualities that can make the difference in the final.
