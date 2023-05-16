Juventus and Sevilla face each other in a beautiful European duel. In the first leg, the people of Seville were superior, but a late goal from the Italians balanced the balance. Here we leave you with the possible alignment of both teams:
BY: BONUS – The Moroccan goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece in the Sevilla goal this season. His safety under the three sticks, his agility and his reflexes have been key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. Bono is an experienced goalkeeper who inspires confidence in his teammates.
RD: JESUS NAVAS – The Spanish international has become an indisputable reference at Sevilla’s right-back. Navas stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow on the wing and his tireless dedication to defensive tasks. His experience and leadership are an important asset to the team.
DFC: BADE – The young French defender has earned a place in Sevilla’s starting line-up with his solidity and ability to anticipate. Badé is a physically imposing player, with a good passing game and a great ability to read the game. His presence in the Sevilla defense will be essential to contain the Juventus attack.
CB: GUDELJ – The Serbian has been a pleasant surprise at Sevilla this season. Although his natural position is as a defensive midfielder, he has shown great adaptability at the back. Gudelj brings physical strength, good passing judgment and a remarkable ability to recover balls.
LI: MARCOS ACUÑA – The Argentine has quickly adapted to Spanish football and has become a key player in Sevilla’s defense. Acuña stands out for his versatility, his physical strength and his ability to join the attack. His presence on the defensive line will bring solidity and offensive projection to the team.
MC: FERNANDO REGES – The Brazilian midfielder is in charge of destroying Sevilla’s midfield. Exceptional player.
MC: IVAN RAKITIC – The experienced Croatian midfielder is another of Sevilla’s key players. He will be in charge of directing the creation of the team’s game and connecting with the attacking players.
MC: OLIVER TORRES – The Spanish midfielder is another of the young talents who has stood out at Sevilla this season. He will be an important player in creating the team’s play. Mendilibar is very confident in his performance.
ED: ERIK LAMELA – The talented Argentinian winger has been one of the revelations at Sevilla this season. Lamela has amazing ability with the ball at her feet, dribbles with ease and has a great shot from mid-range. His ability to unbalance one on one will be a key weapon in Sevilla’s attack.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI – The Moroccan striker is Sevilla’s top scorer this season. His ability to get unmarked and his great scoring nose will be one of the keys to the duel. He will be in charge of leading the team’s attack line and trying to pierce the Juventus goal.
IE: BRYAN GIL – The young Spanish winger has become one of the great sensations of the season in Spanish football. With his speed and dribbling skills, he is capable of unbalancing any defense.
BY: WOJCIECH SZCZĘSNY – The experienced Polish goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Juventus line-up. With his agility, reflexes and ability to anticipate shots, Szczęsny has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper at key moments. His experience and leadership in goal will be key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
DAC: SQUARE – The versatile Colombian right-back is a key player in Juventus’ tactical scheme. Cuadrado stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his precision in crosses into the box. In addition, his versatility allows him to contribute both defensively and in generating offensive play.
CB: DANILO – The Brazilian defender has established himself as a pillar in the Juventus defense. Danilo is a physically imposing player, with a great ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and an excellent ball release. His presence on the defensive line brings solidity and security to the team.
CB: ALEX SANDRO – The Brazilian left-back is another essential player in the Juventus line-up. Alex Sandro perfectly combines his defensive tasks with forays into attack.
DFC: BREMER – The Brazilian is one of the key players in the Juventus squad. Bremer stands out for his vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to recover balls in the open field.
CAI: FILIP KOSTIC – The talented Serbian midfielder is one of Juventus’ main attacking weapons. Kostic possesses great technical ability, unbalanced one-on-one and a powerful shot from mid-range.
MC: ADRIEN RABIOT – The French midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Juventus squad. His ability to recover the ball and distribute it down the field is important to the balance of the team.
MC: MANUEL LOCATELLI – The young Italian has been one of the great revelations of the season and his presence in midfield will be crucial for Juventus. With his excellent technique and his ability to control the game, Manuel Locatelli is a key player on the team.
IE: FEDERICO CHIESA – The talented Italian winger has become one of the main references in the Juventus attack. Chiesa has great speed, dribbling and the ability to unbalance one on one.
ED: ANGEL DI MARIA – The Argentine is an experienced and skilful player who has shown that you always have to count on him in big events. In his football lies the key to reaching the final. He is a born winner.
DC: DUSAN VLAHOVIĆ – The Serbian striker had an outstanding season at Fiorentina and was signed by Juventus. His ability to shoot and pass is important for creating chances. He is the top scorer for the Turin team.
