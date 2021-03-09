Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla visits Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Germany from 5:00 p.m. with the aim of a victory that will allow them to advance to the next round in the Champions League. In the first leg for the round of 16, Dortmund won 3-2 and will face the game with greater tranquility.

The team of Argentines Papu Gomez, Lucas Ocampos, Marcos Acuña and Franco Vázquez arrives after the hard blow suffered by the Copa del Rey against Barcelona in which they were eliminated after a 2-0 in favor. In addition, they lost the last two matches of the Spanish league.

On the side of the fearsome scorer Erling Haaland’s team, he is sixth in the Bundesliga and has just lost 4-2 to Bayern Munich. Anyway, they trust the Norwegian player who has scored 10 goals in the last 10 games he played.

Probable formations

Seville: Bonus; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos and Acuña; Rakitic, Fernando and Jordan; In Nesyri, De Jong and Suso. DT: Julen Lopetegui.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Can, Hummels and Schulz; Delaney, Bellingham and Dahoud; Reus, Haaland and Hazard. DT: Edin Terzic