The prelude to the confrontation between Real Betis and Sevilla awakens passions in the city of Seville. With a centuries-old rivalry, both teams are preparing for an epic clash. Who will take glory in the Sevillian derby? A duel full of history and emotions is about to unfold on the football horizon.
The Beticos arrive with a much superior dynamic, but the people from Seville defend the derbies in their fortress like no one else. We’ll see what happens in the match of matches:
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium
Date: 12th of November
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina and 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez
More information about LaLiga
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Fox Sports Mexico
Live stream:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
2-0 D
|
UCL
|
Celtic
|
1-1
|
The league
|
CD Quintanar of the Order
|
0-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Cadiz
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Arsenal
|
1-2D
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aris Limassol
|
4-1V
|
UEL
|
Majorca
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Hernan Cortes
|
1-12V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Osasuna
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Aris Limassol
|
0-1V
|
UEL
Seville: Nyland, Marcos Acuña and Sergio Ramos
Real Betis: Rui Silva, Sabaly, Dani Pérez and Marc Bartra
Seville: Dimitrovic; Jesús Navas, Gudelj, Loic Badé, Acuña; Lukebákio, Rakitic, Soumaré, Djibril Sow, Lucas Ocampos; Youssef En Nesyri
Real Betis:Bravo; Bellerín, Riad, Pezzella, Miranda; Guido, Marc Roca, Isco; Diao, Ayoze Pérez, Willian José
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Sevilla #Betis #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups