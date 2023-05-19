The Sevillian derby will be the game of the day in LaLiga this weekend. The Nervión team arrives at the clash after having reached the Europa League final, leaving Juventus out with another magical comeback at the Sánzchez Pijzuán. Here is everything you need to know about this meeting:
In which stadium is Sevilla vs Betis played?
City: Seville
Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Date: Sunday May 21
Hours: Thursday, May 18. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Livestream: ESPN+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Betis on television in Colombia?
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Juventus
|
2-1V
|
UEL
|
Valladolid
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
1-1
|
UEL
|
Spanish
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
4-0 D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
3-2D
|
The league
Injured in Seville
Mendilibar will not have the following players available: Jordan, Marcao and Nianzou
Injured at Betis
Pellegrini will not have the following players available: Fekir and Victor Riuz
probable lineups
Seville: Bonus; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuna; Fernando, Gueye; Ocampos, Rakitić, Bryan Gil; in-Nesyri
Betis: Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Miranda, Guido, William, Henrique, Canales, Pérez, William José
