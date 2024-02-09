Matchday 24 of LaLiga brings us a nice match between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid. Both teams are going through totally opposite moments this season, but we already know that in football anything is possible, and that when the ball starts rolling, past statistics and results are put aside. For its part, Quique Sánchez Flores' team added an important victory away from home against Rayo Vallecano, with En-Nesyri's return from international commitments being key, so they will try to add another three points again that will allow them to catch their breath regarding the relegation zone.
On the other hand, the Cholo team has just lost a narrow defeat in the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club, although they had opportunities to get at least a draw, so they will try to redeem themselves in this match and achieve a victory that allows them follow in the wake of Real Madrid and Girona.
City: Seville
Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Date: Sunday February 11
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: Javier Iglesias Villanueva
VAR: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Dazn LaLiga, Movistar+
ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
5-1D
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1D
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
Copa del Rey
Seville: Lukebakio with a serious knee sprain, Gudelj with a meniscus injury, Kike Salas with a thigh injury, Mariano Díaz with a foot injury, Nianzou with thigh problems, Agoumé with a tear in the rectus femoris of the left leg, Marcao also with a tear in the rectus femoris of the left leg.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Marcos Paulo with cruciate ligament surgery, Azpilicueta with a meniscus injury, Giménez with a thigh muscle injury.
Seville: Nyland, Jesús Navas, Bade, Sergio Ramos, Acuña, Ocampos, Sow, Soumaré, Oliver Torres, Isaac, En-Nesyri.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Morata, Griezmann
Sevilla 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
