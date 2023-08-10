Info in collaboration with OddsChecker. The game can cause pathological addiction and is forbidden to minors. Win percentages on ADM and on operator sites. By clicking on MORE INFO you are directed to Oddschecker, from which it is possible to access the operator’s website to verify the principles pursuant to art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law of 9 August 2018, n.96.

SEVILLE-VALENCIA: THE EQUILIBRIUM WINS

The hosts start off as slight favorites in this debut, fresh from their triumph in Europe (the seventh since 2006 to the present) and accompanied by their cheering crowd. But Valencia is always a tricky team and, even if they just sold Musah to Milan and let Cavani go free and ended up at Boca Juniors on a free transfer, they shouldn’t be underestimated. That’s why Gazzabet’s bookmakers valued the odds of the draw at the final whistle at 3.43. On Betfair it goes down to 3.20 while on Planetwin 365 it goes up to 3.45 and on Bet365 to 3.50. Great balance, therefore, between two of the noblest teams in Spain.