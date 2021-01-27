SEVILLE

Although the Copa del Rey is considered, theoretically – you never know with this team, capable of anything – the most feasible way to lift a trophy this season, Seville’s attention is focused on finally settling in the Champions League area and, of course , in the candy of the round of 16.

Therefore, that illusion of touching metal is intertwined with the presumably accessory of the competition. The fine line between obligation and illusion in a team in flight, full of results and sensations, and oozing with illusion with the recent fever of the signing of Papu Gómez. For this reason, Lopetegui will trust the equation to his unit ‘B’: the Oliver, Idrissi, De Jong or Gudelj.

AS to watch: Oussama Idrissi. The Moroccan is being Sevilla’s own name in this Cup. Óscar and Ocampos brought together the spotlights in past matches, but the winger is being confirmed as a real asset for Lopetegui.