He Seville will face this Saturday at Ray Vallecano (16.15 hours = On the 26th of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by García Pimienta He has already set up to Madrid to face this clash in which they will seek to win again to continue in the fight to get a European square. In the list of summoned for this match the Sevillista coach has to regret four casualties.

To the injured Tanguy Nianzou, Akor Adams and Sambi Lokonga It joins now Nemanja Gudelj With their physical problems. On the contrary Little It is already recovered and has been included in the citation. Ramón Martínez and Antonetti They enter the call with the first team.

Thus, the full summoned list is as follows: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Juanlu, Carmona, Badé, Marcao, Ramón Martínez, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Agumé, Sow, Saw, Saúl, Manu Bueno, Vargas, Small, Lukebakio, Ejuke, Idumbo, Suso, Isaac Romero and Antonetti.