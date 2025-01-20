



The winter market faces its last two weeks and the clubs have gotten moving when it comes to making their moves. While Sevilla FC works on hiring a striker, Aston Villa prepares its portfolio to acquire the services of Loïc Badé. The English club has closed the transfer of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahçe and, now, wants the Sevilla center back to replace him. Monchi spent more than a week in Seville and took the opportunity to ask about the price of the French defender. The Seville club is clear that it is not going to sell him for a price less than 25 million euros, since the damage it makes to the squad is important.

Not in vain, Badé is García Pimienta’s starting center back and his projection is high. He made the jump to the senior French team this summer and is currently the team’s most valuable asset. According to Relevo, Sevilla would have rejected a first offer from Aston Villa that consisted of 21 million fixed and 4 million in variables. Furthermore, the player has not said ‘yes’ to the operation, but everything seems to indicate that, if an offer arrives that satisfies Sevilla, the agreement will prosper.

Badé was already reluctant to leave Sevilla last summer, AS Roma was the most interested in signing him, but did not offer the 20 million euros that the club was asking for until the last minute. Víctor Orta understood that this amount was insufficient, taking into account the little margin there was to incorporate a guarantee substitute. Now, Aston Villa is clear that their first option is the Frenchman, since it was Monchi himself who signed him for Sevilla two winters ago.