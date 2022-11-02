Previous Direct

We have been wrong. We are in relegation positions and we have to rectify”. The words of José Castro, president of Sevilla, upon the team’s arrival in Manchester, where they face City (9:00 pm, Movistar LC), confirm the serious situation the Andalusian team is going through. Until two weeks, the same leader described as “anecdote” that Sevilla hovered around the relegation places in the League. Diluted the effect of Jorge Sampaoli on the bench, Sevilla is already preparing a small revolution in its squad to take advantage of the winter market. “We will work to improve the team from November 14”, confessed the president. It will be a vital period, where Monchi, the sports director, will have to greatly improve the discreet planning of the summer.

In relegation places after Getafe’s triumph against Elche and with the derby on the horizon next Sunday against Betis, Sevilla faces a procedure at the home of one of the best teams in the world, City, champion of the Premier and group leader. Sevilla is third and will play the Europa League. In Manchester, against the team with the most possession in the competition (65%) and the one that has conceded the fewest goals (one), they will try to draw at least to reach six points and avoid what would be their worst number of points, five, in a group stage of the Champions League. In 2015 and 2021 he was eliminated in the first phase accumulating at least six points. Far behind are the 15 points achieved in 2007 and the 13 in 2009 and 2021.

The return of En-Nesyri, who has scored two of Sevilla’s four goals in this Champions League, and the presence of youth squad player Carlos Álvarez, much to the coach’s liking, are the sporting novelties of this Sevilla, which, at least, will not have faces Haaland, injured. A team that constitutes an anomaly as it is the only one that disputes the competition in relegation positions in its domestic League. Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, is in relegation promotion positions and also plays in the Champions League.

“I think about both games. We have planned in two parallel games, within the squad, to put players to have a good game and strengthen our ideas for the next game”, said Jorge Sampaoli in the press conference prior to the match. Sevilla plays the derby next Sunday in relegation places and 13 points behind Betis, fourth classified. “Manchester City is the best team in the world,” said the Andalusian team’s Argentine coach.

