Víctor Orta had to face up to half the January market consumed and the fire caused by the investigation of Kike Salas, for alleged rigging in sports betting. The sports director can at least boast that he already has his first signing at full capacity. Vargas had his official presentation after playing a few first minutes on Saturday and even being close to scoring his first goal. The sports director’s roadmap in this winter market was clear: improve Sevilla’s attack. He has already signed the winger he needed with the Swiss and now he has the forward subject ahead of him, the one that is most difficult for him to pass at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. In the exits chapter, let go of what you don’t need and have cornered. With Montiel he has achieved a generous sale; waits for the transfer of Valentín Barco to be completed (it is not so clear now); and seeks a destination for Iheanacho. He hopes that everything works out for him, even if it is not easy. If all their plans go perfectly, Sevilla would have room to strengthen themselves on the left side. However, what they did not expect for Nervión, and they are glad for it, is the appearance of clubs that want to fish in the Sevilla locker room. From its pillars, to its promising youth players. Ears wide open. The budget for the season in question would appreciate it. The strongest interest is that of Aston Villa for Badé. The possible departure of Diego Carlos in the winter market has caused Monchi to activate his radar in case he needs to look for a replacement. Taking advantage of his visit to Seville, he spoke with those responsible for the sports area and the club itself, asking about this possibility and saw his former team willing to listen to any interesting proposal, always above the 20 million that they offered last summer. The Frenchman is valued at over 25 million. It is a clear sale in the next markets. It is also true that there is some fear in letting him leave in the middle of the course and that the defensive problems will reappear in an area of ​​the field that never quite stabilizes. In any case, the economy rules. The possibility of letting out one of the young values ​​who have established themselves in the Sevilla first team is even less embarrassing. And the market is moving with Juanlu, leaving aside for the moment the most decisive (Isaac Romero) and the most regular (Carmona), in addition to Kike Salas, now with his mind on other matters. Any exit is needed with money in hand, with that part of the transfer amount available, since LaLiga only allows overmatched clubs to use 20% of the amount obtained, in addition to 60% of their salary. It is already known that The departures of players from the quarry bring a full benefit. Everything is added value by being raised in your quarry. Another issue is the importance that the footballer has in the coach’s plans. Juanlu’s case is complex. He has a year and a half left on his contract and there are no close positions for an upcoming renewal. There are pending conversations. And his price is one of the highest among that group of young people who have already taken the leap. Olympic gold shines on his service record. Some intermediaries are moving him, and even Leipzig has asked, without making an offer. The man from Montequinto and his entourage are calm, while Sevilla considers whether it is better to wait to see what the right-back breaks into or get a good figure for him. That big sale in January, which was not planned but could happen, puts the cards on the table about Sevilla’s economic needs. It is not just a matter of reinvesting what LaLiga allows in improving the squad, but rather getting the most out of the players at your disposal. You can’t guess, to give these examples, not even the roof of Badé, much less that of Juanlu. Anything that involves obtaining quantities above the price estimated by the market will be well received. A Seville where absolutely everything is for sale.

