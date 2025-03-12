03/12/2025



Updated at 11: 54h.





He Seville FC He returned on Wednesday to training in the Sports City José Ramón Cisneros Palacios. The team of García Pimienta On Monday completed the usual recovery session at the facilities of the Real Sociedad and rested on Tuesday to, now, fully put the focus on the duel next Sunday (16.15 hours) before the Athletic Club In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The great novelty in the return to work at home was the presence of Nemanja Gudelj With your classmates. The Serbian has returned with the group once the injury that has prevented him from participating in the last meetings before Mallorca, Rayo and Real Sociedad has been overcome. Gudelj leaves behind his ailment in the long adductor of the left thigh and begins his group tuning with the aim of reaching Sunday against the Athletic Club of Bilbao in Nervión.

In the next sessions it is also expected to Akor Adamswho He has barely been able to play for a few minutes with Sevilla since he arrived at the club in January and is also close to recovering from his injury. Still out of combat equally Tanguy Nianzou And neither did he exercise with the group Rubén Vargaswhich, after being low in the duel against Real Sociedad last Sunday, has traveled to Germany to be evaluated of the discomfort it drags.

In the session, Pepper had several players from the subsidiary: Hormigo, Antonetti, Ramón Martínez and Manu Bueno, almost all common in training of the first team.