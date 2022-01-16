The Single Judge of Competitions made the decision that the clash between Betis and Sevilla corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will resume this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. after being suspended last night in the 39th minute due to the throwing of a stick that hit soccer player Joan Jordán in the head. Given this, the Verdiblanco club had already shown its intention to play as soon as possible, although Sevilla does consider appealing due to the context in which this resumption would take place, with Joan Jordán under home observation for 24 hours after having been checked at the hospital after the suspension of the crash.

The Nervionense club studies the way of the appeal a few hours before the game has to resume from that 39th minute in which Jordán was assaulted by that launch of a PVC bar. In the judge’s own resolution, Sevilla’s vision is established in this regard: “Regarding the date and time of resumption of the match, while the local club, regretting the fact that occurred, proposes that the match be resumed on Sunday 16 January 2022 for reasons of the logistics of organizing the event, the visiting club, for its part, requests that, in the event of its resumption, it not take place before Wednesday, January 19, 2022, given that the footballer Joan Jordán, who received the impact of the bar, although he is stable after being examined in the hospital, he has received a medical recommendation for a 24-hour observation period, so the visiting team could not count on their support at the restart, considering themselves harmed by it“.

While, TheUncheck was able to confirm that both Dmitrovic and Koundé, absent yesterday from Julen Lopetegui’s team, joined during the morning to the sevillista concentration, so it is not ruled out that there may be news in the Nervionense team that enters the scene in the resumption of the cup match. The one who was not present is Joan Jordán. The unknowns thus remain a few hours before the continuation of a derby marked again by violence.

The RFEF carefully studied the details of the calendar in order to facilitate the best possible way to close this tie and, in principle, both teams will have to resume the duel this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. due to the difficulty of finding another date in the calendar that does not condition other competitions. The time is also subject to not coinciding in any case with the dispute of the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. The same referees will be present at the resumption of the Betis-Sevilla clash.