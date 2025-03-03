03/03/2025



Updated at 1:02 p.m.





He Seville He has started the second round of the championship at sufficient speed so that the descent zone does not worry, but neither with the fang necessary to excite himself a minimum with reaching positions that are entitled to compete in Europe andThe next year. The first thing to emphasize is that at no time has this goal been placed on the table. In the club they were and are satisfied with not suffering as in the last two seasonswhile some of its youngest players are making the pressure to compete for Sevilla, while others They gain market valuein the face of an upcoming summer where the club will have to obtain the greatest possible benefit for its few figures. However, the double reading of not suffering can end hanging that thin line between the illusion for a remote possibility and the boredom Not playing for anything.

He Seville A year ago I needed victories to escape burning. As much as there were three half -descended clubs at this point, until victory precisely in Vallecasthe distance with the descent was null. That does not happen today. Sevilla is closer to Europe than the descentbut with the feeling that he will not even give him to compete with the first seven or eight. It is going to fall short in the two fights, in an average area where it has been installed based on rubber. Neither hooks positive gusts (he has not defeated two followed games), nor does he enter an insurmountable hole with several losses. Meanwhile, the temperate zone continues to control it, with all that that entails.

Because staying in April without any objective, now that distances seem to enlarge, especially above, when some clubs are chaining more positive results, it can be traumatic for the costumes itself, who has always left open the possibility of getting hooked on the fight for more important objectives if it reached in a good classifying disposition to the final stretch of the league. At the rhythm of this Sevilla it will not be possible. Tied almost by inertia. It dominates part of the matches and in others it is allowed to go. Do not get crowd or handle. You almost never play what the team proposes, having to Adapt badly to circumstances that they do not like. And so the points of one arrive against rivals that he had to exceed almost for the shield. And not for those.

The coach’s work

Pepper is in the focus. One not very powerful. Usually sE points more towards the template than to the bench. A short team has been left in some areas, to which the physical problems of some players undress in certain games, with little margin to change them from the bench, a situation that on the other hand does not handle with ease. His problem is now being the visible head during these months of a set without aspirations. To get carried away within this warmth that surrounds the entire Sevilla. Either good or bad, but quite the opposite. In the first months you could cover all the adaptation that the coach needed. Now? His Seville involves in his game. Has improved competitively, but without a formula that someone can decipher, except in looking for Lukebakio and that the Belgian solves.









The danger of Tunnel in which Sevilla is entering And his coach is that in this business they only get rid of those who get something. For example, if Sevilla had made a first return to fight down and go out in these months, it could be sold different. The step forward and another one produces indifference. A limited Sevilla, yes, but with a scarce plus from the bench. When the course ends it will be time to place everything in the balance. That narrow relationship that was broken by statements has also been hidden under a carpet that will have to be collected in the summer. If Quique was long the final stretch of last year for a handful of days letting the team be carried away, Garcia Pimienta can cause a disaffection of everyone who was going on his ship. It is the coach’s turn. To demonstrate if you are trained to captain a large club in low hours.