Just over two weeks after being proclaimed champion of the Europa League, the Sevilla squad ends their vacations and gets down to work. It will be this Sunday when those of Lopetegui return to the routine with the completion of the PCR tests to the entire campus. If all goes well, the first training session will take place on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Ciudad Deportiva.

Since then, Sevilla will have 18 days to prepare for the match against Bayern Munich corresponding to the European Super Cup in Budapest. Between September 12 and 18, the team will concentrate in San Pedro del Pinatar, where it will play its only two pre-season friendlies, against Levante and Athletic Club.

Lopetegui has, on paper, a squad of 20 footballers to which we must add eight players who return from their assignments and the homegrown players that Lopetegui wants to have in these first weeks. It is not expected that all those transferred will be in the Andalusian capital from this Sunday, since some will have permission to finish finalizing their departures.

Regarding the homegrown players who will make the preseason, everything indicates that they will repeat the same who were summoned for the Europa League: Alfonso, Genaro, Pablo Pérez, Juanlu, Mena and Lara. Sevillista internationals who still have matches with their national teams will join the work throughout the week.