The market can still give surprises and Seville Reduce your template more. The bulky victory against Valladolid has appealed the controversy Winter planning of the Hispanic Club, but unexpected movements can still occur in the section of the exits. … And there are countries where the signing window remains activated, among which is Brazil. A league that is interested in repatriating Marcaoo Teixeiradespite his efforts to remain in Sevilla.

The central arrived in the Hispanic capital three summers ago and the constant injuries did not allow him to have any continuity during these last two seasons. In fact, the Brazilian could only accumulate 1,258 minutes distributed in 21 games During those two courses. A situation that led Seville to want to sell it last summer, although without success. Once confirmed that Marcao had to be at least six more months, the Hispanic club included it between the captains and García Pimienta tried to refloat it. Not surprisingly, the defense cost the club 13 million euros. An amount that Victor Orta would have now at your disposal.

However, The Catalan coach has retired his trust After several performances that have cost points to the team. The defense has been invoiced by these years outside the competition and, currently, it is not at the level that a player owes in the Spanish football elite. The Copera elimination before Almeria It was his last ownership, while the LaLiga enjoyed a few minutes against Barcelona, ​​a game in which he saw a yellow a few seconds from stepping on the grass.

Assignment until December

After this lost opportunity, Sevilla tried to seek accommodation last January and a couple of clubs interested in him left. The Porto Alegre and Flamengo guild contacted the Nervión Club to get their services. Although the guild’s offer did not satisfy the player for economic issues, the offer of Flamengo was a beneficial treatment for all. Nevertheless, The Sevillista central closed in band and insisted on wanting to stay in the Blanquirrojo team, since he believes he can bring a better version to the group.

Circumstances that have been able several after the match against Valladolid. As ABC from Seville has been able to know, Marcao agents are actively moving their name in Brazil. The defense is quite annoying after seeing that García Pimienta opted for the canterano Ramón Martínez, when making the change of Gudelj in Pucela.

The message has been captured and, although reluctantly, the Brazilian does not rule out the possibility of changing from air this February. He Brazilian market closes at the end of the month And Sevilla would not be inconvenient to let it go, despite walking short. In this way, the central is looking for a assignment until December. A scenario that would be possible if it heads to Brazil and that would give air to the planning of next summer, since the player’s file is high and its contract is valid until 2027.

Only 20 occupied chips

The brand’s future in Sevilla is uncertain, but to close an exit in this month of February, the squad would only have 19 first team chips occupied. A very fair number to end this course, but that taking into account the little role of the player and the existing alternatives in the subsidiary, the march of the footballer would not be traumatic.

The Catalan technician had a hard time finding his fixed central couple. Tested many variants, among which was Marcao, although the fixed name has always been Loic Badé, provided that the injuries have allowed it. Durante several days, the French complement was his compatriot Nianzouwho settled in ownership thanks to the good work he was doing. In fact, this performance has taken him again with the French Sub 21 team, a green outbreak in these two and a half years of low tedious.

A sports recovery that has been interrupted again by a serious thigh injury, which has led him to go through the operating room and will make him miss the remaining season. He had to reformulate the center of the rear and the Catalan coach has alternate between Gudelj and Kike Salas. El Canterano, in fact, has made a maturity leap in his game this season and aims to be the Badé titular couple When you don’t have to occupy the left side.

In this way, Sevilla would have two pure plants, Gudelj and Ramón Martínez to face the 14 games that remain from here at the end of the course. Orta wanted to sign SANGAGE ARUNA To reinforce his defense this winter, but for this it was essential to make some extra sale, since all the money had already been invested in Rubén Vargas and Akor Adams. As Badé decided not to accept the offer of Aston Villa, he expected to see if there was a draft exit, such as the brand, to go for the Senegalese. Something that did not happen, but Orta does not lose track if in summer he can consummate his signing.