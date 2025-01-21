Siren songs for Loic Badé. He Aston Villa wants to take over the services of the Sevilla center-back after the sale of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce. A Sevillista dance led by Monchiwho wants the French in this winter market for the villainous rear. Sevilla is clear that they will not let their most reliable central defender leave for less than 25 million euros and, although there has been talk of a first offer of 21 fixed ‘kilos’ and 4 variables, the truth is that The Seville club denies that anything firm has arrived by Badé.

Of course, contacts between both clubs are taking place and sooner rather than later the formal offer from Birmingham. Víctor Orta has promised García Pimienta that there will be a replacement for each player who can leave in this month of January and one of the central defenders who come into action to replace Badé is Arouna Sangante.

As announced by Relevo and confirmed by ABC de Sevilla, the Senegalese centre-back is on the list of possible candidates to join the red and white club in the event that Badé He goes to the Premier League. Sangante plays for Le Havre, in fact, he is its captain. However, the French club is willing to sell him in exchange for around five million euros, although he still has a year and a half left on his contract.

He Sevilla FC He has not yet moved to sign him, since he has other names, but it is true that the defender is a target that he has been following for some time. Victor Orta. In fact, this summer he was linked to the Sevillistas in case he Marcao would have come out.









Irregular season

Bleeding has played this campaign only seven duelssince he has suffered an abductor injury that has left him in dry dock for two months. However, the defender is one of the regulars in the eleven of Didier Digard when he has been in top form this season and has even scored two goals.

Le Havre is currently in the relegation zone to Ligue 2 and needs a change of course in this second round to get out of the quagmire. Hence, the sports management is open to making money to better support the squad for the end of the year.