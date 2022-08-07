Sevilla has reached an agreement in principle with Isco (Benalmádena, Málaga; 30 years old), an international midfielder who was free after ending his contract with Real Madrid on June 30. Since then, Isco has sounded for many teams without signing him with any of them, until Sevilla surprisingly announced his signing this Sunday morning. Isco, 30, is already in the capital of Andalusia. If this Monday he passes the mandatory medical examination, he will become a new Sevilla player for the next two seasons.

Monchi, Sevilla’s sports director, thus fulfills one of the main requests of his coach, Julen Lopetegui, who wanted Isco at all costs. Lopetegui was always Isco’s great supporter, to the point that he appointed him as the successor to Andrés Iniesta in the last World Cup in Russia. The sports director has overcome the reluctance caused by signing a highly contrasted player, although at an age that makes it very difficult to revalue him. He has outweighed the interest of the coach and also the atmosphere that hangs over the team’s options this season. During the presentation match against Cádiz this Saturday, Sevilla again offered a very flat image, which caused the fans to respond with some whistles towards the team’s performance during some phases of the match.

Sources close to the operation indicate to EL PAÍS that Isco has had to lower his initial economic claims to join Sevilla. Throughout this summer, Isco’s agents have sounded out the possibility of signing for teams like Inter, Roma or Betis, but their high monetary demands prevented the signing from taking place. Now, Sevilla has taken the final step. Lopetegui, from this moment on, will have a high number of players with a very similar profile, in the case of Isco himself, Lamela, Papu, Suso, Corona or even Óliver Torres. The signing of Isco is the third made by Sevilla this season after those of Marcao (12 million to Galatasaray for this Brazilian central defender) and left-back Alex Telles (on loan without a purchase option by Manchester United).

Throughout the summer, Isco has been training alone to keep in shape. Even the footballer has shown his training days on social networks. Isco has a long career as a footballer. He stood out at Málaga and in the summer of 2013 he signed for Madrid, where he has won five Champions Leagues. According to the Sevilla website, he has been international with Spain since the Under 17 category. With that team he won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Cup in Nigeria. He also played in the 2011 U-20 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics with the U-23. With the senior team he made his debut, led by Vicente del Bosque, on February 6, 2013 in a friendly against Uruguay in Qatar. Having already made his debut, he was proclaimed champion of Europe Under 21 that same year 2013 in Israel. He has 38 international caps and 12 goals, as well as a European Championship, in 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.