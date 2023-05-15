Second win in a row for Mendilibar before facing the black and whites in the second leg of the European semi-final. Rafa Mir and Corona also scored

Eight substitutions, three goals and three points. Sevilla’s away match in Valladolid was perfect, a match sandwiched between the two commitments with Juventus, and then there’s the derby with Betis. Valladolid fought against relegation and badly needed points, but Sevilla won 3-0 with goals from Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez and Tecatito Corona. Fourth win out of 4 away games in La Liga for Mendilibar, and Europe is also considered 6 wins, 3 draws and one defeat since Sevilla called on their third coach for this troubled season. A revolution.

The controversy — Mendilibar chooses an almost total turnover: compared to the match in Turin confirmed, and only because there are no alternatives, Badé in defence, Rakitic and Oliver Torres in midfield. In goal Dmitrovic, line of 4 behind with Montiel, Badé, Rekik and Alex Telles, Rakitic and Pape Gueye (not registered in Europe) as double pivot, Lamela, Oliver Torres and Papu behind Rafa Mir. An open and pleasant match, a favorable start for Sevilla with aiming errors by Rafa Mir, Rekik and Rakitic, then the comeback of Valladolid. In the 39th minute Escudero, formerly of Sevilla, forced Dmitrovic and Badé into an incredible double save. The end of the half was explosive. Sevilla conceded against Juventus with a corner conceded 9 seconds after 6 minutes of added time had expired. Today the referee gave 4, he gave the fifth a corner, let him take it, there was a shot back and when the fifth minute of added time was over, he whistled for the interval while Escudero was getting ready to hit the ball with his left foot: a great shot that ended up inside, with the referee not conceding the goal and being attacked by the owners and the Valladolid bench. See also Deportivo Cali finally won! He came out of the last place in the table

Goal by Rafa Mir — Frustrated and poisoned hosts hit by Rafa Mir who in the 50th minute scored with his chest from Montiel’s cross from the right. Valladolid played and created a lot, but they were not very precise and were held back by Dmitrovic, decisive on a shot from outside by Javi Sanchez.

Changes, Var and goals — Mendilibar let Rakitic out after an hour, inserting Gudelj. Inside Acuña for the booked Alex Telles and later Fernando for the injured Pape Gueye, out on a stretcher. The referee rightly annulled a goal by Badé who leaned on his marker (58′) and then made a mistake by doing the same with the Papu goal launched by Gudelj for offside (78′). Decision reversed by the Var for the doubling of Sevilla.

The return of the Tecatito — Then in Jesus Navas for Montiel and the ‘Tecatito’ Corona for Oliver Torres, with the Mexican who had only played in the first day of La Liga on August 12 before getting seriously injured and being out for 9 months. In the 91st minute the post of the usually indomitable and unfortunate Escudero, and in the 93rd minute the great joy of ‘Tecatito’, who served by a spectacular back-heel from Fernando scored the 3-0 by putting his opponent down. A magnificent return for another player who should have been a protagonist of this Sevilla team, who has been very unlucky and who is not registered in the Europa League. See also Atlético de Madrid, out of European tournaments for the first time in the Simeone era

May 14th – 8.46pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sevilla #show #Juve #goals #Valladolid #Papu #scores