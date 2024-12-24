12/24/2024



Updated at 6:05 p.m.





Sevilla left the Bernabéu thrashed and calm. The fact of internally recognizing that the team approaches this type of match without any guarantee of scoring is a cross that already weighs too much, no matter how much the Metropolitan dreamed about it. One victory in nine starts, with six points in totalis sad baggage for a group that aspires to take steps forward. And it is no longer just the absence of good results, but the facilities offered in defensewith a very large distance and a lack of organization with the two most positional midfielders, which made it possible for Real Madrid to take the victory almost without breaking a sweat. The coach attributed it to the quality of the attackers of the team dressed in white, although the truth is that much more could have been done with each goal. So many changes in critical areas of the field, in addition to footballers out of their natural positionis stirring up a hornet’s nest too much where few assume the responsibility of wearing the Sevilla shirt. 19 goals conceded in nine away games. More than two per game. Very difficult to add with this dynamic.

The coach wanted to hide his weakness on the left side, where the possible departure of Valentín Barco would activate market options to make up for the Argentine’s goodbye, who does not have the trust of García Pimienta and is causing, with the simple injury of Pedrosaa series of chain decisions that have caused Sevilla to offer a vulnerable image in the defensive area. With Nianzou’s injury, Kike Salas began to settle alongside Badé. He still lacks certain concepts, such as not always wanting to anticipate and looking for the simplest solution when releasing the ball, duels being his best virtue. The problem is when they take him to the side, jumping rarely when the play calls for it and exposed to skilled wingers. This decision causes an even worse one for the team, putting Gudelj as central.

The Serbian, who now remains as first captain, has already played in that position on numerous occasions, even being champion in Budapest, although it is becoming more and more difficult for him, offering his worst side, now that he had recovered his best as a midfielder. tends to sink so as not to show your weakness in the open fieldwhich is taken advantage of by rivals to shoot from the front without opposition. In Mbappé’s 1-0, he was the one who allowed a control and shot like in training. He is not comfortable and almost does not hide it, also forcing Badé to go out to areas that do not correspond to him and disrupting the entire defensive line. However, the coach only trusts him. Or is he the one who trusts the most among the absences, preferring that Marcao or Boatplayers who know the job, are always left out. The defeats force a review of the plan. Also in the goal. Sevilla has found a way to close the path to scoring at home and is unable to score as a visitor. It is time to reformulate the defensive theory to offer a level, at least, competitive.