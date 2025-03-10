



He Seville He managed to add three points on Sunday after visiting the Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián (0-1). The team of García Pimienta It already accumulates 36 points after 27 days and continues on the bid for the end of the season in positions that give access to the European competition dispute next year. The Blanquirrojo box is being shown, especially in 2025, very effective away from home and is, in fact, the third team of LaLiga Ea Sports that has scored the most goals as a visitor.

The goal achieved by the Nigerian Chidera Ejkethe second for him this campaign, is The 20th that Sevilla gets this course in its home matches. Only FC Barcelona (38) and Real Madrid (24) have marked more being García Pimienta’s team equalized with Villarreal. The three clubs cited, however, have conquered more points than Sevilla as a visitor. Specifically, Barcelona adds 30 of 57, Real Madrid 23 of 57 and Villarreal 24 of 44. Sevilla, meanwhile, has managed to nerve 17 of the 36 points which now accumulates with four victories and five draws. Three of the four wins (Girona, Valladolid and Real Sociedad) They have arrived in this 2025 in which the whitish painting has not lost at home.

Only three visits without scoring

With 13 games played at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and 14 far from home, Sevilla Sum Two more points at home than as a visitor. Nevertheless, His 20 goals achieved at home contrast with the 12 achieved in Nervión. The displacements to Palma de Mallorca, Leganés and Getafe are the only ones to the date on which Sevilla has not scored any goal. Its 32 total points place it as the ninth team that marks the most. Having fit 36 ​​goals causes the current difference between scored and received to be in -4.