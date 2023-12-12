PreviousLiveChronicle

Sevilla says goodbye to Europe. The defeat against Lens consummated his horrible performance in the Champions League, where he has not known victory and says goodbye with two draws and four defeats. Bottom of their group, only victory in France was enough for them to play in the Europa League. The small details always play against a team that shows its face, but that presents a tremendous weakness in defense. Lens dispatched him with two goals in two shots on goal, one from a penalty. When it is not an expulsion, like that of Ocampos against PSV, it is an avoidable action by Soumaré, who lost the ball and then took a penalty in the 62nd minute that made things almost impossible for the Andalusian team. If these types of childish mistakes are repeated, it is not bad luck. It's more of a lack of quality. It is a team determined to make it easier for the rival to throw away everything decent it did previously.

2 Samba Brice, Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit (Abduqodir Khusanov, min. 97), Florian Sotoca, Salis Abdul Samed, Nampalys Mendy (Neil El Aynaoui, min. 23), Ruben Aguilar, Frankowski, Sepe Elye Wahi (Morgan Guilavogui , min. 72) and David Pereira Da Costa (Angelo Fulgini, min. 72) See also WADA urged to allow Russian athletes to international tournaments 1 Dmitrovic, Sergio Ramos, Kike Salas, Gudelj, Djibril Sow, Boubakary Soumare, Adrià Pedrosa, Juanlu Sanchez, Rakitic, Óliver Torres (Rafa Mir, min. 69) and En-Nesyri Goals 1-0 min. 62: Frankowski. 1-1 min. 79: Sergio Ramos. 2-1 min. 95: Angelo Fulgini. Referee Felix Zwayer Yellow cards Neil El Aynaoui (min. 36), Boubakary Soumare (min. 60), Kike Salas (min. 65), Facundo Medina (min. 75), Sergio Ramos (min. 79), Angelo Fulgini (min. 85) and Rafa Mir (min. 98)

Sevilla was not rescued by Sergio Ramos, a legend, capable of taking a Panenka-style penalty to equalize after missing his first attempt and shutting up the entire field. Samba stepped forward and the throw was repeated. Sergio himself, with Sevilla upset, had a clear chance in the 94th minute to make it 1-2. He would have been too pretty in this dark season. Pedrosa, one of Sevilla's best players, lost the ball and Fulgini, as in the first leg, ended the history of the Andalusian team in Europe. Diego Alonso has now gone 11 games without winning between the League and the Champions League. The worst revulsion on the bench in the history of Sevilla has its days numbered. We will have to wait for the next few hours. Fifteen years later, Sevilla falls into a group stage.

Sevilla's first half was a haven in the midst of the storm in which it lives. It was at least an organized team, which dominated a cowering Lens, for whom a draw was enough to achieve third place. An orderly Sevilla with a defense of three centre-backs, crushed by 14 casualties to face the clash in the cold and rainy north of France. Even with a very slow pace and little punch, the only team that showed signs of life was Sevilla. A group that wasted opportunities such as an indirect free kick inside the area at seven minutes due to goalkeeper Samba, who only had to intervene after a great shot by Rakitic at 29 minutes. It was the clearest chance of the first act of this decent Sevilla, which lived off the drops of quality from Rakitic and the seriousness of Soumaré and Sergio Ramos. A team, however, that lacked depth and play between the lines to overcome a dedicated rival.

Sergio Ramos makes history

Soumaré's error came and Lens' first goal came from a penalty. Sergio Ramos scored like Panenka, but his myth could not stop the fall of this weak Sevilla, determined to always give life to the rival. “We are screwed. It's a hard night. Very difficult. We played a complete game despite the defeat. We must be proud of those of us who have come. We can look each other in the eyes when we enter the locker room,” said Sergio Ramos, who scored his 18th goal in the Champions League. He thus became the defender with the most goals in the history of the competition. “The team is one hundred percent with the coach,” said Gudelj.

“I am very strong to reverse the situation. Without a doubt, I see myself facing Getafe and I notice the support of the footballers and the entire club,” said Diego Alonso. “Football is being very cruel to us,” he added.

